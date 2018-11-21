ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County emergency dispatchers said a Belton man who went missing Wednesday afternoon was located Thursday morning.
Deputies said 55-year-old Keith Bayne left his home on Murphy Road on foot around 4:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray camouflage pullover, blue jeans, brown boots, and a beanie.
Deputies say Bayne has health concerns, and that he was also captured on a security camera at the 7-Eleven gas station on Belton highway around 6:45 p.m. He then walked across the street to the McDonald's, but hasn't been seen since. We're told by ACSO he got into a car with someone at some point.
K-9s were called in to help search Wednesday evening but Bayne was not located.
On Thursday, dispatchers said Bayne was located just after 7 a.m. along Anderson Street in Belton.
Bayne was found safe but was transported to the hospital to be checked out, dispatchers said.
