Armed Robbery at Wade Hampton Dollar Tree 2/2

Greenville County deputies were out at the Dollar Tree along Wade Hampton Boulevard on February 2, 2020 in response to a reported armed robbery. 

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County dispatchers confirmed law enforcement responded to a reported armed robbery along Wade Hampton Boulevard Sunday afternoon. 

According to dispatch, the incident took place at the Dollar Tree in Taylors around 3:11 p.m.  

Thankfully, dispatch says no one was injured. However, no suspects are in custody at this time. 

Details remain limited, we're working to learn more. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates. 

