GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Authorities in Greenville chased down a wanted suspect Thursday evening, but were unable to capture him.
Greenville County dispatch confirms police and deputies are chasing down the man, who had a gun at one point. The gun has since been recovered.
Authorities began the chase around 11:15 p.m. on Woodruff Road, and as of writing are still searching for him with K9 officers.
The suspect is described as a man, wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.
There is no word on what he was wanted for.
Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.
