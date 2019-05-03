GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening that has left at least one person wounded.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina a call came in for multiple gunshot wound victims from a home on Savannah Street. However, as of writing, only one victim has been found.
We also have learned the coroner is not responding to this scene.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.