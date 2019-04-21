Ashe Drive Shooting, Greenville

Deputies were on scene of a reported shooting that left one person injured on Ashe Drive. 

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Dispatch said that one person was injured in a shooting altercation at an apartment complex Sunday morning. 

According to dispatch, deputies responded to the call around 6:47 a.m. They arrived at an apartment complex on Ashe Drive in Greenville County. 

Dispatch says one person was injured. Their condition is unknown. 

A suspect has been detained. Their identity has not yet been released. 

We're working to learn more. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates. 

