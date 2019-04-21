GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Dispatch said that one person was injured in a shooting altercation at an apartment complex Sunday morning.
According to dispatch, deputies responded to the call around 6:47 a.m. They arrived at an apartment complex on Ashe Drive in Greenville County.
Dispatch says one person was injured. Their condition is unknown.
A suspect has been detained. Their identity has not yet been released.
We're working to learn more. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
