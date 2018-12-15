ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) Anderson County dispatch said deputies were working the scene of a reported shooting Saturday afternoon.
Dispatch says the call came in around 10:45 a.m. Deputies responded to a residence at Quail Lane and Joe Black Road.
One person was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown.
Deputies remain on scene. No suspects have been identified.
We have a crew in route to gather more information.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
