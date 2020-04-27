GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bates Crossing Road, according to dispatch officials.
The call came in at 8:09 p.m.
Dispatch says one victim has been located. The victim has been transported for treatment, officials say.
No further details were given, stay with us as we learn more.
