GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Shots have been fired at an apartment building in Cherokee County, South Carolina, dispatch confirms.
Cherokee County Deputies are confirmed to be responding the scene, dispatch says.
The call came in Saturday at 12:35 pm in regards to a suspected shooting at Lockhart Apartments, one victim has been injured and taken to the hospital, dispatch says.
A suspect is not yet in custody.
This is an active scene, so details are limited at this time.
