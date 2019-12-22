GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County dispatchers say deputies are currently setting up a perimeter along Brushy Creek Road.
They say a deputy had been in pursuit of a car following a suspicious vehicle call - and the suspect took off.
Details on the pursuit are limited at this time, as well as the extent of the perimeter.
We have a crew en route and are working to learn more.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
