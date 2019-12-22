Perimeter along Brushy Creek Road 12/22

Greenville County deputies set up a perimeter along Brushy Creek Road on Sunday, December 22 after they say a deputy was in pursuit of a car that sped off. 

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County dispatchers say deputies are currently setting up a perimeter along Brushy Creek Road. 

They say a deputy had been in pursuit of a car following a suspicious vehicle call - and the suspect took off. 

Details on the pursuit are limited at this time, as well as the extent of the perimeter. 

