GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound Saturday evening at an Upstate park, and the coroner's office says they've been called too.
Dispatch tells us the call came in around 8:40 p.m. from Lakeside Park, just off of Piedmont Highway. The scene is still active with deputies continuing their investigation.
Chief deputy coroner Kent Dill confirmed to us his office was en route, but had no confirmed details as of writing.
Stay tuned for updates.
