Person found with stab wounds in Greenville County

 (FOX Carolina/ April 9, 2020)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after a person was found with stab wounds Thursday night.

Dispatch says the call for a man down was placed around 10 p.m., but deputies found the victim near the intersection of Marion Street and Cedar Lane Road. The person's condition is unknown, but we have been told the victim was transported for treatment.

As of 11:05 p.m., the scene was still active.

GCSO says deputies stayed with the victim and administered first aid until EMS arrived.

Deputies have not identified any suspects at this time. Anyone with information should call 23-CRIME.

