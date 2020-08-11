PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatchers confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a suspect was in custody after several FOX Carolina viewers reported seeing large numbers of police vehicles on multiple highways in the Piedmont area.
A spokesman for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies had been searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that had initially been spotted on SC 153 earlier in the morning.
Additional viewers reported seeing police cars on SC 81, and SC 88.
Dispatch said the person was taken into custody in the Piercetown community.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.