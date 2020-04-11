SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police are investigating a shooting that unfolded in the city late Saturday night.
Dispatch says the call came in around 11:30 p.m. from the 500 block of S. Center Street and that officers were still on scene. The victim's condition was not known as of writing.
We've reached out to a public information officer for more details. We'll update this article as we get the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.