 (FOX Carolina/ April 12, 2020)

SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police are investigating a shooting that unfolded in the city late Saturday night.

Dispatch says the call came in around 11:30 p.m. from the 500 block of S. Center Street and that officers were still on scene. The victim's condition was not known as of writing.

We've reached out to a public information officer for more details. We'll update this article as we get the latest.

