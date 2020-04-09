GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a report of a gunshot victim Thursday evening, and dispatchers tell us a suspect is already in custody.
Greenville County dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina the call came in around 6:45 p.m. on Glass Street, saying deputies found the victim in the road suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim's condition is unknown as of writing, but the county coroner's office told us they haven't been summoned to the scene.
As of 8:11 p.m., the scene was still active.
We've reached out to public information officials for more details.
Stay tuned for updates.
