HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews are searching near Sugarloaf Mountain after a plane reportedly went down Thursday evening.
Henderson County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina one person called in to report it, but could not say much aside from the fact they have crews on scene searching. As of writing, crews have not found anything.
We're working to get more information from the scene. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
