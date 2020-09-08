DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency dispatchers in Spartanburg County confirmed Tuesday night that Duncan police are investigating after a possible stabbing was reported at a hotel.
The incident was reported at the WoodSpring Suites on Frontage Road in Duncan.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Duncan police for additional details.
