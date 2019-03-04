GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County dispatch said both deputies are on scene of a Greenville hotel in response to shots fired.
According to dispatchers, a call came in around 6:54 p.m. Monday to report shots fired near the Baymont Inn off Old Country Road.
Greenville County deputies were on scene
No injuries have been reported so far.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
