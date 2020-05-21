Robbery reported at Spinx on White Horse Road

Robbery reported at Spinx on White Horse Road

 (FOX Carolina/ May 21, 2020)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after a robbery was reported at a gas station late Wednesday night.

Dispatch says the robbery was called in around 11:35 p.m. from the Spinx on White Horse Road. Nothing further could be released, but confirmed an ongoing investigation.

We've reached out to public information officers for more information.

Stay tuned for updates.

Illinois House votes to remove representative who refused to wear a mask in session

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.