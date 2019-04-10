ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement is on scene after a robbery at an Anderson gas station was called in Wednesday night.
Dispatch tells FOX Carolina the call came in around 10:21 p.m., but that they were just getting on scene to check things out. We're told the Shell gas station on Pearman Dairy Road is the potential victim of the robbery.
We're working on getting more details from officials. Stay tuned for updates.
