GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a reported robbery that unfolded Sunday night.
Just before 7 p.m., FOX Carolina got a tip about the scene at the Family Dollar along Old Buncombe Road, indicating crime scene tape was up with deputies investigating. We checked with dispatch, who confirmed a robbery was reported at that store.
We've reached out to public information officials for more details.
