ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police are investigating a shooting that unfolded Friday evening at the local American Legion post.
Dispatch says the shooting along Greenville Street happened just before 11 p.m. The scene was clear as of 12:30 a.m., but an investigation is ongoing. As of writing, information on victims is unclear.
Dispatch did indicate a call for EMS was cancelled.
We are reaching out to APD for more details.
Stay tuned for updates.
