 (FOX Carolina/ June 10, 2020)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting that unfolded Wednesday evening.

Dispatch says the call came in around 10:25 p.m. from the 200 block of N. Old Buncombe Road, confirming a gunshot victim was reported in the area. We're told at least eight units were on scene.

We're reaching out to GCSO for more details.

