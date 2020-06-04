GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer police says a person is in the hospital after being shot Thursday evening.
We were able to confirm with dispatch the call around 7:50 p.m. was still active near Snow Street. We were told further details would come from a public information officer with Greer PD.
We later got more details from Lt. Patrick Fortenberry with Greer PD. According to Fortenberry, another vehicle drove by the victim around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Poplar Drive, firing and striking the male victim. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Fortenberry says the investigation is ongoing, and information they have now indicates both the unnamed suspect and the victim knew each other. Fortenberry says this is an isolated incident with no threat to the community.
Stay tuned for updates as they are granted to us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.