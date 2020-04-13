TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say deputies are working another shooting scene that unfolded late Sunday night, minutes after another one in Greer was reported.
We're told the shooting at the Woodlea Oaks complex on Edwards Road was called in around 11:45 p.m. We later learned from deputies a man was wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment.
The scene in Taylors unfolded almost 15 minutes after deputies were alerted to a shooting at a complex on Halcyon Circle in nearby Greer. Deputies say they don't believe the two shootings are connected.
No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information should call 23-CRIME.
