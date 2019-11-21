Reported shooting on Berry Blvd. in Boiling Springs

Reported shooting on Berry Blvd. in Boiling Springs

 (FOX Carolina/ November 21, 2019)

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County dispatchers say law enforcement is responding to a reported shooting in Boiling Springs.

Details are still limited, but confirmed to FOX Carolina just before 8 p.m. that the report came in from Berry Blvd.

We're working to get more details and have a crew en route to the scene.

Stay tuned for updates.

Greenville city, county councils delay vote on $1 billion County Square redevelopment

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.