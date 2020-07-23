SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are investigating a shooting that was reported late Wednesday night.
Not much is known as of writing, but county dispatch confirmed to us the call came in around 11:40 p.m. from the 2600 block of Whitestone Glendale Road, just off of US-176. We were advised to reach out to a public information officer for SCSO and have done so.
Stay with us for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.