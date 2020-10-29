GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after shots were reportedly fired at a home Thursday night.
Dispatch says the call came in around 5:30 p.m. from a home along Watkins Bridge Road. Details are still developing, but we're told deputies cleared the scene around 9:55 p.m. Dispatch could not comment on if there was a victim; we've reached out to GCSO public information officers for further details.
We also checked with the coroner's office for good measure; we're told the office was not summoned to the scene.
Stay tuned for updates.
