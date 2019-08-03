SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Dispatch confirms Spartanburg City Police are responding to a reported shooting along Baltimore Street.
The incident happened on Baltimore Street at about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatch.
Police and EMS personnel are on scene at this time.
It is unclear if a victim has been located, or their condition.
