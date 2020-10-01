GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch says deputies are responding to reports of a stabbing Thursday night.
Details were scarce, but FOX Carolina confirmed with dispatch around 11:35 p.m. an investigation was unfolding along the 400 block of Churchill Circle. However, the dispatcher we spoke with was unable to provide much more in the way of detail.
We've reached out to a public information officer for more details. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.