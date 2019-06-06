ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police have called the SWAT team to a scene in the city Thursday night.
Details are limited, but FOX Carolina can confirm the team is at a home on Inman Drive, near Woodside Avenue.
Police say they received the call at 7:32 p.m. and the situation is still developing.
Our photographer on scene says the team continues to announce that an individual is under arrest, ordering the suspect to the door with hands up.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
