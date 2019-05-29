GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County first responders are investigating a tanker collision Wednesday evening.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina deputies are on scene on the 3600 block of Geer Highway, near the intersection with US-276. South Carolina Highway Patrol's live collision tracker website indicates the collision happened around 9:12 p.m.
We're told deputies just arrived on scene and that nothing from the tanker is leaking as of writing. SCHP, EMS, and fire crews are also on the scene.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
