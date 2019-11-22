GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County School District has cleared up rumors of a "low level" threat that was found at Wade Hampton High School, they informed media on Friday.
Elizabeth Brotherton, with Greenville County Schools stated that a threatening message was found on the bathroom wall at Wade Hampton. Brotherton says law enforcement was notified immediately, and after investigation, it was determined as a low level threat.
Out of abundance of caution, additional officers and district security personnel were at the school yesterday and today. The school is operating as business per usual. The principal also let parents know via email and phone message.
