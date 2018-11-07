Asheville, N.C. (Fox Carolina) -- An Asheville man received a minimum of 36 months in federal prison after breaking into an apartment and having a shoot out in a Sunoco station parking lot in 2016, District Attorney of Buncombe County, North Carolina say.
Ramonde Lester pled to assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize or injure, stemming from a home invasion on Walton Street in the Livingston community and a subsequent armed confrontation on Patton Avenue later in 2016.
On August 7th, 2016 Lester charged into an occupied apartment waiving two hand guns authorities report. Then on December 29th, 2016 Lester pulled up to a gas station near Patton Ave.
Lester became involved with Elijah Timmons, officials report, who drew a handgun, and the two exchanged shots in the parking lot. Timmons was later convicted of possession of a fire arm by a felon, the county reports.
Lester received a minimum of 36 months and a maximum of 56 months which will be served with a federal sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon. The case was heard before a superior court judge.
