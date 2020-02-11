ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Buncombe County man was found guilty of first degree murder of a father of three, Bobby Ray Pegg II, according to the Buncombe County Superior Court. Timothy Robert Gallion, 51, was sentenced to serve one term of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Gallion, however, was acquitted of the charge of Second Degree Arson for a fire that had been connected to the murder, according to the court.
The former home of Carson's Groceryland Services in Barnardsville was investigated by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and the Buncombe County Arson Task Force.
The fire was reported on March 22, 2017, a day later Pegg was found shot to death in his own home. Investigators were able to place Gallion at Pegg's home during the time of the murder, due to a GPS tracking placed on him due to a prior criminal conviction.
When authorities stopped Gallion on March 23, 2017, he was found in possession of two 9 mm handguns, one 12-gauge shotgun and multiple boxes of ammunition. He was intoxicated at the time of the stop, officials say.
Investigators seized multiple items from Gallion's home including: four cellphones, a box of handwritten notes, live 9mm ammunition together with spent shell casings, and at least 18 firearms including a 9mm Cobray pistol with an extended magazine.
The NC State Crime Lab's determined the firearm and magazine were used to murder Bobby Pegg.
The Judge determined Gallion to pay over $4,000 in restitution.
“I am personally gratified that the jury was able to reach a guilty verdict in this senseless case that left a family in grief and shocked all of Barnardsville. I wish all impacted by this spree peace and recovery,” District Attorney Todd commented.
