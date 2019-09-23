SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- A man wanted by the FBI is in custody after allegedly running a ponzi scheme that left over 2,600 individuals victimized, including some Upstate residents.
Scott A. Kohn is wanted for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud after actively recruiting pension holders who were desperate for money, many of which were veterans of the United States armed forces, according to the FBI.
Investigators found that pensioners allegedly made monthly payments to his LLC in exchange for a lump sum payment or loan. The adjusted annual percentage rate on these transactions often exceeded 100%, investors then were solicited to purchase "structured cash flows," which were the pensioners' monthly pension payments.
His LLC promised the investors a rate of return between 6.5% and 8%. He then took active steps to conceal from the investors the usurious nature of its transactions with the pension holders.
Kohn would then divert new investor funds flowing into the business to fund payments to earlier investors in order to keep the scheme operational. When his LLC ceased doing business in early 2018, investors were owed approximately $300 million, according to the FBI.
On May 12, 2019, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina after Kohn was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud.
On September 23, the district attorney confirmed Scott Kohn's arrest.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you covered with the latest in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.