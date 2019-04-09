NORTH CAROLINA (FOX CAROLINA) -- A North Carolina drug dealer has received 20 years in prison, as of Tuesday, April 9th, the District Attorney released.
District Attorney Greg Newman announced that Hendersonville resident Georgie Mendoza entered guilty pleas to multiple felony drug charges in the Henderson County Superior Court.
Judge William Coward sentenced Mendoza to an active prison sentence of 238 months, or nearly 20 years.
She reaches parole eligibility upon serving 168 months, or 14 years.
In addition to the active prison sentence, Judge Coward also ordered Mendoza to pay a fine of $100,000.00
CAUGHT IN THE ACT
Assistant District Attorney Heather Brittain presented the facts of the cases to Judge Coward.
Ms. Mendoza sold several grams of heroin to an undercover Hendersonville police officer during the summer of 2017.
Most of these illegal narcotic sales occurred in public at various parking lots for area businesses. The investigation showed that the heroin sold by Mendoza came from the Atlanta area.
Most of the undercover purchases by the officer were for at least 6 grams of heroin for $1,100.00.
According to police, the state crime lab determined that much of the heroin was also mixed with fentanyl, cocaine and acetaminophen.
“Ms. Mendoza has a history of drug possession and distribution in our area and I applaud the Hendersonville Police Department for acquiring the evidence against her so that she is out of our community for at least 14 years,” commented District Attorney Greg Newman. “ She is also affiliated with other individuals who have pending drug, theft and overdose cases. Ms. Mendoza has been responsible for significant drug distribution in our county for a long time. She, and others like her, sell the drugs, pocket the money, and give no thought whatsoever to the damage to individual lives and to our community as a whole. It is indeed gratifying for our office to prosecute such a strong case,” added Newman.
