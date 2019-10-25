GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools are warning parents of a QR code that accidentally made it into a book sent home with students on Thursday. The code leads to an adult website that features explicit language, Beth Brotherton, Director of Communications told media.
Brotherton says on Thursday, Rudolph Gordon Elementary sent home 25 books with first grade students, they were a gift from a community organization. The book “Are We There Yet” is about a family road trip and is sold by a major retailer.
"While the content is appropriate, unfortunately there is a QR code embedded in the book that leads to an adult website. The site does not contain nudity but does include bad language and sexualized images. The destination of the QR code was brought to the school’s attention by a parent. The school sent a letter of apology to affected families and is in the process of collecting the books. Administrators have contacted both the community group who made the donation and the retailer who sold the book. The QR code was not visible during the book preview process."
Brotherton informed media that the book had been previewed and approved by school staff before delivery.
MORE NEWS - Police officer helps addict instead of arresting her
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.