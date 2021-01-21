LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the Pickens County School District said a police officer drew his weapon in attempt to confront a driver in the car line at Liberty High School.
The spokesman said the Liberty police officer identified a car in line that matched the description of a stolen vehicle. When the officer attempted to confront the driver, the vehicle drove over the curb and off of school property.
"It is our understanding that the officer drew his weapon during the incident," SDPC spokesman John Eby said in an email. "No shots were fired, and no students were harmed."
No other details were available.
