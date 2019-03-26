GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenwood County School District 50 said Tuesday that they're taking extra precautions after receiving a potential threat to two of their schools.
In a post on Twitter, the district said Northside Middle School and Springfield Elementary School received the potential threat Tuesday morning, resulting in calls to law enforcement.
March 27, 2019
An investigation immediately followed. Later in the day, law enforcement determined that all after school activities at Springfield should be cancelled Tuesday night.
The district says that as a precaution, there will be additional security at both schools. Though, both schools will operate on normal schedules.
