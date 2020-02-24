ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they have divers and marine patrol on scene of a Lake Hartwell boat ramp after a car was located in the water.
While details remain limited, Sgt. Foster with the Sheriff's Office says the scene is at the Honea Path Park boat ramp.
We are working to learn more. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
