GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The dog who was taken from a downtown Greenville motel on Monday and returned on Wednesday met his forever family on Thursday.
The Greenville Police Department said two women stole the foster dog from ALOFT Hotel downtown.
According to police, two women took the elevator in the hotel Monday around 3 p.m. during an adoption event. Officers said they stole Zoro, who was a foster dog on display, provided by Lucky Pup Rescue.
Wednesday afternoon, the rescue said Zoro was safely returned to them at the Greenville City Police Department.
One of the women was described as having blonde hair and was wearing a gray shirt with blue jeans during the dog-napping. The other woman had brown hair and was wearing a white shirt with yellow shoes.
Later Tuesday afternoon, Greenville Police released surveillance photos of the women suspected of taking Zoro.
On Wednesday, police acquired the dog and returned it to the animal rescue.
Police said it was up to Lucky Pup whether or not they wanted to pursue charges in the case. Greenville police also said Thursday both women suspected in the threat would be charged with petit larceny.
On Thursday, Zoro went home with Alex and Elizabeth Anne Culberson, his new adoptive parents.
