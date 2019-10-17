ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A federal grand jury in Charlotte has returned a criminal indictment against an Asheville man charging him with securities fraud, wire fraud and transactional money laundering after the Department of Justice says he defrauded investors of $13.7 million in a Ponzi scheme dating back to 2012.
The FBI is taking the case against 49-year-old Hal Herring Brown, who was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on September 5, 2019. According to the suit filed in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of North Carolina, Brown executed the scheme using his "Oodles Company", claiming his company was selling intellectual property to large companies, like The Walt Disney Company and Apple, Inc.
The indictment says Brown represented himself as the CEO of Oodles, which supposedly owned, produced, and distributed family entertainment shows and movies. During dealings with investors, the FBI alleges Brown lied about relationships with Apple, Disney, Paramount Pictures, and more media giants. Marketing materials obtained claimed large returns on funds invested in Oodles, claiming ownership of about 420 intellectual properties supposedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
However, the FBI says Brown sold no shows or entertainment at all, simply collecting the approximately $13.5 million from at least 23 victims and depositing the money into several bank accounts. He then withdrew new investor money to make Ponzi payments to old investors along with using some of the money himself, and hid the scheme with false representations to investors and false account statements.
WORKINGS OF THE SCHEME
According to the indictment, one investor was given a falsified email in December 2017 that purported to involve the sale of several properties to Disney, but it never happened; over the course of several months in 2018, the fake emails explained supposed delays of the sales to Disney by placing blame on the Department of Justice for scrutinizing the sales. By fall of 2018, this transaction still had not occurred, and Brown kept stringing along investors according to the indictment.
In November 2018, the indictment says Brown sent the first victim a screenshot that allegedly showed an account summary from a First Republic Bank account, showing a pending deposit totaling $846 million. However, the bank revealed to investigators that was a false record.
LETTERHEADS FAKED FOR DOCUMENTS
The case continued into September 2019, when a freelance artist who had provided Brown with artwork for Oodles for more than a decade was interviewed by law enforcement. The artist told investigators of a request from Brown, asking the artist to create corporate letterheads and documents for a school project for Brown's daughter, part of a DECA competition. The letterheads created were for the First Republic Bank summary that Brown sent to the first victim, according to the FBI.
Brown also reportedly sent the victim a fake letter from the Bray & Karis law firm, which specializes in music, sports, and entertainment. Once again, the letterhead on the documents was supposedly meant for a school project for Brown's daughter to use in a DECA competition.
Brown continued to conduct conference calls with investors, providing appraisal documents, and claiming the investors would receive huge dividends according to the indictment. The appraisal document contained a fake email for the Vorys, Sater, Seymour, and Pease law firm in Ohio; the email address was hosted by service provider Tutanota in Germany, which it claims does not log IP addresses and requires no personal information. The FBI notes Tutanota is not typically used for legitimate business and that the letterhead was sloppily put together.
As the investigation continued, another supposed letterhead came into play, this time from Paramount Pictures. Investigators reached out to the company to verify if the new document was legitimate, but Paramount said the document wasn't something they would produce and deemed it to be false. Once again, the freelance artist confirmed that the letterhead investigators were inspecting was supposedly used for the DECA project Brown's daughter needed help on.
MORE VICTIMS COME FORWARD
A day after Brown was booked into jail, a third victim filed a complaint, saying that in December 2018 they loaned Brown $275,000 to secure preferred stock with Oodles, but the loan terms were amended to include more money. This investor thus loaned $755,000 to Brown with a maturity date set for June 2019. However, the indictment claims this victim never saw any returns from Brown, and said Brown even asked for $1.5 million to help make the sale of Oodles properties happen, promising the third victim a $3 million profit from a pending sale to Apple. Once again, a false letterhead from Apple was used in documents provided to the victim.
The Apple scheme continued again with a fourth victim, who investigators say lended Brown $5 million to facilitate the sales of properties to Apple with a promised profit of $9 million. Another fraudulent agreement with supposed letterhead from Apple was provided, per the indictment.
CHARGES BROWN FACES
Brown is now facing federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering, both of which are Title 18 offenses under U.S. Code.
Wire fraud is prosecuted under subsection 1343, which claims someone found guilty of the offense could face a $1 million fine, up to 30 years in prison, or both.
Meanwhile, money laundering is covered under subsection 1957. This part of federal law indicates Brown could face 10 years in prison for this charge alone.
If found guilty on both counts, Brown could face a total of 40 years in federal prison and possibly the aforementioned $1 million fine.
With the addition of the criminal charges announced Thursday October 17, Brown faces a possible 20 years and $5 million fine for the securities fraud charge. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum prison term of 20 years and a $250,000 fine. The transactional money laundering charge carries a maximum prison term of 10 years and a fine of not more than twice the amount of criminally derived property in the transaction or $250,000.
A LOOK INTO OODLES
Brown is listed on the Oodles World, Inc. website as its founder and CEO. His profile claims he is an Asheville native and graduated from the University of North Carolina with a degree; he supposedly majored in sociology and minored in radio, tv, film, and motion pictures. We've reached out to UNC to verify this claim.
The Oodles World profile goes on to claim he traveled the world for several years, performing with, managing, and doing public relations for musical productions and stage shows. When he returned to the U.S., the profile says he began his career as a business owner and advisor, founding or co-founding several entertainment companies in Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, and Asheville. The profile claims he wrote and produced thousands of individual pieces of music and musical scores for Disney, Sea World, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Warner Brothers, Paramount, Holiday on Ice, Universal Studios, Honda, Toyota, Coca-Cola, and Kellogg's. The page also claims he and his team was responsible for the month-long opening of Sea World of Texas, which supposedly involved a massive multi-national advertising campaign that also benefited children's charities and included an hour-long television special.
The page goes on to claim Brown produced annual meetings for numerous Fortune 500 companies, including IBM, Hilton Hotels, Frito-Lay, and PepsiCo. The claims go on to include producing the original launch campaigns, through King World, for shows like Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, The Cosby Show, and Oprah. The site continues to claim he was an on-air voice for Family Channel, ABC Television Family Programming, FOX Kids, KidsTown, and NBC's coverage of the Olympics. The profile claims his voice has been used on news and entertainment promos for local stations across North America, along with national and multi-national commercials.
Another page on the site lists two product categories that focus on "relevant values-based products to the faith and family marketplace". Oodles Products supposedly features games and resources, while His Armor focuses on a Biblical take for active children, citing Ephesians 6:11.
The main page for Oodles World features links to His Armor products, none of which lead to actual web pages when we checked them. Some Flash games are on the website as well. A blog section was also online, but the last post was March 24, 2015.
Yet another link took us to Oodles Entertainment, which again calls on the Christian faith as part of its message. The "About Us" section says a new company called "Pathlight Pictures, LLC" would create three live-action films and were in development when the site was posted. Another company listed on the site is "Oodles Animation, LLC", which supposedly was intended "to produce animation for television, multiple mobile devices, and eventually an animated musical feature film", all of which would include original characters.
The website for Oodles Entertainment and Oodles World lists an address in Asheville as its corporate headquarters, with "satellite offices" in California and Florida. Both also listed phone numbers, with one number shared for both properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.