Greenville, SC - Greenville County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies arrested 48 domestic related offenders; accounting for 56 warrants served and then completed 78 protection order follow ups. The offenses ranged from domestic violence, sex crimes, to child support bench warrants.
Greenville County deputies participated in the 16th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail, in honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This annual event was spearheaded by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Clackamas, Oregon.
Greenville County said they assembled six teams and scattered them throughout the county to round up suspects wanted on domestic-related offenses.
“The men and women of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office take great pride in ensuring the safety and security of our citizens and we are pleased we were able to bring these offenders to justice. Domestic Violence is a serious issue that we will continue to address and urge anyone who has fallen victim to domestic violence to notify our office and speak with an investigator or any one of our tremendous victim advocates.” Said Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown.
