Andrea neves and horse torrechelli

Andrea Neves and her horse, Torrechelli, sheltering in Tryon, NC (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 3, 2019)

TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Tryon International Equestrian Center is taking in horses from coastal areas ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

About 90 horses from along the Southeastern coastline were taking refuge at the center on Tuesday.

Officials said they are expecting to stable 150 total horses before the storm hits.

