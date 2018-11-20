WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Walhalla man was arrested Monday and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence, second degree.
Deputies said the Thomas Gregory Lockridge, Jr. of Rocky Knoll Road was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 9:25 p.m.
Deputies said Lockridge and a woman got into an argument that had turned physical at an address on South Abbott Road Monday afternoon.
During the incident, deputies said Lockridge took the woman’s phone and confined her to a bedroom.
The victim was able to get away and call for help.
