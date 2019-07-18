ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A multi-county chase has ended in an arrest, deputies say.
On July 17th a deputy was patrolling Highway 86 in Piedmont, when he observed a white Honda Odyssey van driving down the highway at an extreme rate of speed, the reports say.
The driver, who was later identified as Clint Holbrooks, spotted the pursing deputy and slammed on the breaks and made an abrupt right turn onto Hardeman Street.
During this pursuit, the vehicle went of the roadway, and deputies tried to overtake the vehicle in an attempt to get it to stop.
The vehicle then made a right turn onto Transylvania Street, right onto River Road, and then a hard left back onto highway 86 towards Greenville County.
During the time, the deputy was never able to catch up to the listed vehicle in an attempt to get a vehicle license plate, as the vehicle maintained a distance of about 50-75 yards, reports say.
As the vehicle crossed into Greenville County on highway 86, the deputy was never able to close the gap.
The pursuit did not stop until the Honda Odyssey hit another vehicle, deputies say.
Holbrooks then exited the vehicle and then attempted to run.
After lengthy pursuit the deputy was able to catch Holbrooks on foot in the cemetery of a nearby church, the report says.
Once captured, Holbrooks admitted he had a stolen AR15 in the vehicle.
Deputies searched Holbrooks person and also found a half a gram of methamphetamine.
Holbrooks also admitted to deputies that he ran because he knew he had active warrants out.
Deputies say his previous warrants were for two counts of receiving stolen goods, and a violation of probation.
Holbrook is now in custody.
