ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that occurred Friday evening.
The collision unfolded around 8:35 p.m. along Airline Road, near Pine Grove Road close to Starr.
According to troopers, the driver of a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling North on Airline Road when they traveled off the right side of the roadway.
The vehicle reportedly hit a guardrail, a utility pole and overturned. Troopers say the car then caught fire.
The driver unfortunately passed away on scene. Their identity has yet to be released.
Both the Coroner's Office and SCHP are investigating. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
