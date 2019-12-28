CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A driver has died after overturning their vehicle along Cooley Springs Road, according to troopers.
The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. when the vehicle, which was traveling east, about five miles from Chesnee, drove off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.
The driver was seat belted, and was not ejected.
Their identity has yet to be released by the coroner's office.
