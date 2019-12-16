SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A vehicle has struck a house along Anchor Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers reported the collision on Monday, just before 6:15 p.m. The driver reportedly fled the scene after striking the home. There was one person inside at the time, but thankfully they were not hurt.
The driver's condition is unknown.
Officials are on scene at the residence investigating along Anchor Street, which has Fairforest Road as the cross street.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Death investigation underway after human skeletal remains found deep in Union Co. woods
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.