GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) Commander Bart McEntire said a Mauldin PD K9 was instrumental in locating a large stash of illicit drugs at a residence in Simpsonville.
DEU Commander McEntire said that on Wednesday, Ambrose, a seven-year-old multi-purpose K9, along with DEU investigators and the GCSO Directed Patrol Unit served a search warrant were alerted to the possibility of the drug trafficker utilizing a hidden compartment to conceal narcotics inside of his residence.
Commander McEntire said Ambrose was deployed and during a search of the bedroom, the K9 alerted to the floor are of the closet. Investigators pulled back the carpet and found a hidden compartment containing a safe with a significant quantity of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana and U.S. currency.
Commander McEntire also said in addition to locating drugs and cash in the safe, investigators found a firearm, ammunition, and evidence of cocaine powder being manufactured into crack cocaine elsewhere in the residence.
The Commander said Larry Anthony Ladson Sr., 49, was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, Traffickng in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Crack Cocaine, and Manufacturing Crack Cocaine.
Fountain Inn Police Department Chief and current Board Chairperson overseeing DEU Michael Hamilton said in a news release, “crack cocaine and methamphetamine are two powerfully addictive drugs that individuals should avoid. Mr. Ladson was operating a thriving drive-up business distributing drugs within our communities. Putting him out of business will have an impact on our area. I continue to support DEU's efforts in combatting drug trafficking in the South end of Greenville County which includes the Simpsonville and Fountain Inn areas.”
"DEU’s arsenal to fight drug trafficking currently includes two drug sniffing dogs provided by local police departments. Ambrose the Mauldin PD K9 and Greenville PD K9 Scooter are great assets in helping DEU investigators find hidden stashes of drugs. DEU will soon be adding a third canine Mazur to our arsenal. Currently, Mazur and his handler are undergoing training but will join the effort soon," said Commander McEntire in a news release.
